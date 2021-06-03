PVR Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 168.23 crore, down 73.02% Y-o-Y
June 03, 2021 / 09:05 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for PVR are:
Net Sales at Rs 168.23 crore in March 2021 down 73.02% from Rs. 623.51 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 280.33 crore in March 2021 down 270.71% from Rs. 75.62 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 27.35 crore in March 2021 down 85.35% from Rs. 186.63 crore in March 2020.
PVR shares closed at 1,320.85 on June 02, 2021 (NSE) and has given -0.74% returns over the last 6 months and 38.49% over the last 12 months.
|PVR
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Mar'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|168.23
|39.01
|623.51
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|168.23
|39.01
|623.51
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|56.87
|46.09
|73.40
|Depreciation
|142.18
|139.61
|139.24
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|166.91
|68.00
|381.92
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-197.73
|-214.69
|28.95
|Other Income
|82.90
|276.29
|18.44
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-114.83
|61.60
|47.39
|Interest
|122.84
|125.90
|115.62
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-237.67
|-64.30
|-68.23
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-237.67
|-64.30
|-68.23
|Tax
|42.66
|-23.02
|7.39
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-280.33
|-41.28
|-75.62
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-280.33
|-41.28
|-75.62
|Equity Share Capital
|60.76
|55.17
|51.35
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-49.04
|-6.78
|-15.49
|Diluted EPS
|-49.04
|-6.78
|-15.49
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-49.04
|-6.78
|-15.49
|Diluted EPS
|-49.04
|-6.78
|-15.49
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited