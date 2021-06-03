PVR Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 168.23 crore, down 73.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 168.23 crore in March 2021 down 73.02% from Rs. 623.51 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 280.33 crore in March 2021 down 270.71% from Rs. 75.62 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 27.35 crore in March 2021 down 85.35% from Rs. 186.63 crore in March 2020.

PVR shares closed at 1,320.85 on June 02, 2021 (NSE) and has given -0.74% returns over the last 6 months and 38.49% over the last 12 months.