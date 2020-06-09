PVR Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 623.51 crore, down 13.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 623.51 crore in March 2020 down 13.87% from Rs. 723.90 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 75.62 crore in March 2020 down 263.22% from Rs. 46.33 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 186.63 crore in March 2020 up 26.49% from Rs. 147.55 crore in March 2019.

PVR shares closed at 1,161.15 on June 08, 2020 (NSE) and has given -33.16% returns over the last 6 months and -34.18% over the last 12 months.