PVR Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 623.51 crore, down 13.87% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for PVR are:
Net Sales at Rs 623.51 crore in March 2020 down 13.87% from Rs. 723.90 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 75.62 crore in March 2020 down 263.22% from Rs. 46.33 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 186.63 crore in March 2020 up 26.49% from Rs. 147.55 crore in March 2019.
PVR shares closed at 1,161.15 on June 08, 2020 (NSE) and has given -33.16% returns over the last 6 months and -34.18% over the last 12 months.
|PVR
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|623.51
|877.37
|723.90
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|623.51
|877.37
|723.90
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|73.40
|103.34
|70.97
|Depreciation
|139.24
|132.91
|43.25
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|381.92
|467.62
|512.82
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|28.95
|173.50
|96.86
|Other Income
|18.44
|10.23
|7.44
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|47.39
|183.73
|104.30
|Interest
|115.62
|121.84
|32.53
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-68.23
|61.89
|71.77
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-68.23
|61.89
|71.77
|Tax
|7.39
|22.39
|25.44
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-75.62
|39.50
|46.33
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-75.62
|39.50
|46.33
|Equity Share Capital
|51.35
|51.33
|46.74
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-15.49
|7.88
|9.92
|Diluted EPS
|-15.49
|7.83
|9.86
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-15.49
|7.88
|9.92
|Diluted EPS
|-15.49
|7.83
|9.86
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jun 9, 2020 11:02 am