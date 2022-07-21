 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

PVR Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 961.45 crore, up 1966.3% Y-o-Y

Jul 21, 2022 / 10:12 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for PVR are:

Net Sales at Rs 961.45 crore in June 2022 up 1966.3% from Rs. 46.53 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 58.85 crore in June 2022 up 127.31% from Rs. 215.52 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 365.43 crore in June 2022 up 734.54% from Rs. 57.59 crore in June 2021.

PVR EPS has increased to Rs. 9.67 in June 2022 from Rs. 35.47 in June 2021.

PVR shares closed at 1,884.55 on July 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given 22.58% returns over the last 6 months and 40.18% over the last 12 months.

PVR
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 961.45 512.09 46.53
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 961.45 512.09 46.53
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 73.02 -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 99.80 77.32 50.25
Depreciation 146.30 157.75 140.01
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 445.23 326.28 88.33
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 197.10 -49.26 -232.06
Other Income 22.03 40.64 34.46
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 219.13 -8.62 -197.60
Interest 127.27 124.20 122.65
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 91.86 -132.82 -320.25
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 91.86 -132.82 -320.25
Tax 33.01 -42.86 -104.73
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 58.85 -89.96 -215.52
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 58.85 -89.96 -215.52
Equity Share Capital 61.07 61.00 60.76
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 9.67 -14.74 -35.47
Diluted EPS 9.51 -14.74 -35.47
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 9.67 -14.74 -35.47
Diluted EPS 9.51 -14.74 -35.47
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #MEDIA & ENTERTAINMENT #PVR #Results
first published: Jul 21, 2022 10:00 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.