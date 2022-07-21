PVR Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 961.45 crore, up 1966.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 961.45 crore in June 2022 up 1966.3% from Rs. 46.53 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 58.85 crore in June 2022 up 127.31% from Rs. 215.52 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 365.43 crore in June 2022 up 734.54% from Rs. 57.59 crore in June 2021.

PVR EPS has increased to Rs. 9.67 in June 2022 from Rs. 35.47 in June 2021.

PVR shares closed at 1,884.55 on July 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given 22.58% returns over the last 6 months and 40.18% over the last 12 months.