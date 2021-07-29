PVR Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 46.53 crore, up 377.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 46.53 crore in June 2021 up 377.72% from Rs. 9.74 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 215.52 crore in June 2021 up 2.59% from Rs. 221.25 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 57.59 crore in June 2021 up 19.92% from Rs. 71.92 crore in June 2020.

PVR shares closed at 1,335.90 on July 28, 2021 (NSE) and has given -7.81% returns over the last 6 months and 18.47% over the last 12 months.