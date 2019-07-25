PVR Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 752.65 crore, up 10.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 752.65 crore in June 2019 up 10.61% from Rs. 680.43 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.24 crore in June 2019 down 75.37% from Rs. 49.70 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 244.60 crore in June 2019 up 81.06% from Rs. 135.09 crore in June 2018.

PVR EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.62 in June 2019 from Rs. 10.63 in June 2018.

PVR shares closed at 1,805.65 on July 24, 2019 (NSE) and has given 12.82% returns over the last 6 months and 53.99% over the last 12 months.