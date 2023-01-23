 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

PVR Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 839.28 crore, up 53.45% Y-o-Y

Jan 23, 2023 / 09:20 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for PVR are:

Net Sales at Rs 839.28 crore in December 2022 up 53.45% from Rs. 546.94 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.93 crore in December 2022 up 152.71% from Rs. 24.53 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 299.65 crore in December 2022 up 25.97% from Rs. 237.87 crore in December 2021.

PVR EPS has increased to Rs. 2.12 in December 2022 from Rs. 3.99 in December 2021.

PVR shares closed at 1,610.90 on January 20, 2023 (NSE) and has given -14.52% returns over the last 6 months and 3.03% over the last 12 months.

PVR
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 839.28 653.95 546.94
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 839.28 653.95 546.94
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 72.29 58.70 43.63
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 89.14 90.19 75.41
Depreciation 151.56 149.74 151.53
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 397.88 352.75 269.37
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 128.41 2.57 7.00
Other Income 19.68 16.44 79.34
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 148.09 19.01 86.34
Interest 126.69 127.01 124.62
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 21.40 -108.00 -38.28
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 21.40 -108.00 -38.28
Tax 8.47 -39.00 -13.75
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 12.93 -69.00 -24.53
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 12.93 -69.00 -24.53
Equity Share Capital 61.25 61.13 60.95
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.12 -11.34 -3.99
Diluted EPS 2.09 -11.15 -3.99
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.12 -11.34 -3.99
Diluted EPS 2.09 -11.15 -3.99
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #MEDIA & ENTERTAINMENT #PVR #Results
first published: Jan 23, 2023 09:11 am