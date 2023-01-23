English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023
    Register Now : Nifty Banker 3.0 | India's First Retail Index Traders Online Conference.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    PVR Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 839.28 crore, up 53.45% Y-o-Y

    January 23, 2023 / 09:20 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for PVR are:

    Net Sales at Rs 839.28 crore in December 2022 up 53.45% from Rs. 546.94 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.93 crore in December 2022 up 152.71% from Rs. 24.53 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 299.65 crore in December 2022 up 25.97% from Rs. 237.87 crore in December 2021.

    PVR EPS has increased to Rs. 2.12 in December 2022 from Rs. 3.99 in December 2021.

    PVR shares closed at 1,610.90 on January 20, 2023 (NSE) and has given -14.52% returns over the last 6 months and 3.03% over the last 12 months.

    PVR
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations839.28653.95546.94
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations839.28653.95546.94
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials72.2958.7043.63
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost89.1490.1975.41
    Depreciation151.56149.74151.53
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses397.88352.75269.37
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax128.412.577.00
    Other Income19.6816.4479.34
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax148.0919.0186.34
    Interest126.69127.01124.62
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax21.40-108.00-38.28
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax21.40-108.00-38.28
    Tax8.47-39.00-13.75
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities12.93-69.00-24.53
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period12.93-69.00-24.53
    Equity Share Capital61.2561.1360.95
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.12-11.34-3.99
    Diluted EPS2.09-11.15-3.99
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.12-11.34-3.99
    Diluted EPS2.09-11.15-3.99
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #MEDIA & ENTERTAINMENT #PVR #Results
    first published: Jan 23, 2023 09:11 am