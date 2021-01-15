PVR Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 39.01 crore, down 95.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 39.01 crore in December 2020 down 95.55% from Rs. 877.37 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 41.28 crore in December 2020 down 204.51% from Rs. 39.50 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 201.21 crore in December 2020 down 36.45% from Rs. 316.64 crore in December 2019.

PVR shares closed at 1,436.65 on January 14, 2021 (NSE) and has given 37.37% returns over the last 6 months and -24.20% over the last 12 months.