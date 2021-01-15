MARKET NEWS

PVR Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 39.01 crore, down 95.55% Y-o-Y

January 15, 2021 / 11:36 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for PVR are:

Net Sales at Rs 39.01 crore in December 2020 down 95.55% from Rs. 877.37 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 41.28 crore in December 2020 down 204.51% from Rs. 39.50 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 201.21 crore in December 2020 down 36.45% from Rs. 316.64 crore in December 2019.

PVR shares closed at 1,436.65 on January 14, 2021 (NSE) and has given 37.37% returns over the last 6 months and -24.20% over the last 12 months.

Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations39.018.74877.37
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations39.018.74877.37
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost46.0938.23103.34
Depreciation139.61139.63132.91
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses68.0055.51467.62
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-214.69-224.63173.50
Other Income276.2971.5710.23
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax61.60-153.06183.73
Interest125.90121.75121.84
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-64.30-274.8161.89
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-64.30-274.8161.89
Tax-23.02-94.1722.39
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-41.28-180.6439.50
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-41.28-180.6439.50
Equity Share Capital55.1755.1751.33
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-6.78-33.157.88
Diluted EPS-6.78-33.157.83
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-6.78-33.157.88
Diluted EPS-6.78-33.157.83
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #MEDIA & ENTERTAINMENT #PVR #Results
first published: Jan 15, 2021 11:22 pm

Coronavirus Essential | CoWIN app is mandatory for vaccination, says health ministry; Delhi extends COVID guidelines for UK returnees

