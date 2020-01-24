PVR Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 877.37 crore, up 26.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 877.37 crore in December 2019 up 26.25% from Rs. 694.94 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 39.50 crore in December 2019 down 13.89% from Rs. 45.87 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 316.64 crore in December 2019 up 113.43% from Rs. 148.36 crore in December 2018.

PVR EPS has decreased to Rs. 7.88 in December 2019 from Rs. 9.81 in December 2018.

PVR shares closed at 1,899.90 on January 23, 2020 (NSE) and has given 6.51% returns over the last 6 months and 18.21% over the last 12 months.