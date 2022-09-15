English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Upcoming Event : Finterest EduTech Technical Analysis Programme in Oct, book your seats.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    PVR shares shed 2.4% after 4.7 million shares change hands in a huge block deal

    Around 4.7 million shares or 7.7% stake of the firm changed hands at an average price of Rs 1892 a share

    Moneycontrol News
    September 15, 2022 / 09:52 AM IST
    pvrc_190_42793541

    pvrc_190_42793541

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Shares of PVR Ltd on Thursday opened sharply lower after a huge block deal in which around 4.7 million shares changed hands, Bloomberg reported. Details of the buyers and sellers are not known so far.

    The stock opened 2.3 percent lower on the BSE to hit a low of Rs 1,882 a share. Around 4.7 million shares or 7.7 percent stake of the firm changed hands at an average price of Rs 1,892 a share, Bloomberg report added.

    On Wednesday, CNBC TV18 reported four investors in movie theatre chain PVR Ltd will offload a 7.7 stake in the company through a single block deal. The four included Multiples PE, Grey Birch, Plenty PE and Berry Invt.

    CNBC Awaaz had pegged the offer price for the block deal in the range of Rs 1,852 to Rs 1,929 per share and said that Kotak Securities will broker the deal.

    In the quarter ending June 2022, the multiplex operator reported a net profit of Rs 68.3 crore, as against Rs 44.2 crore in the pre-Covid period of Q1 FY20.

    Close
    PVR's net box office stood at Rs 530 crore for the quarter ended June 2022, compared to Rs 456.6 crore reported in Q1 FY20.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #block deal #Buzzing Stocks #Cinema #markets #PVR
    first published: Sep 15, 2022 09:52 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.