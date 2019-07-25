PVR registers Rs 16.18 crore net profit in June quarter

Multiplex chain operator PVR Ltd on July 25 reported consolidated net profit of Rs 16.18 crore for the first quarter ended June 30. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 52.15 crore for the same quarter a year ago.

PVR said the results for this quarter are not comparable with the June quarter of the previous fiscal due to acquisition of South India-based SPI Cinemas.

In August 2018, PVR had announced acquisition of 71.69 per cent stake in SPI Cinemas for about Rs 633 crore, in an all-cash deal.

Its total income during the quarter under review stood at Rs 887.16 crore. It was Rs 700.53 crore in the year-ago period, PVR said in a regulatory filing.

PVR's total expenses in the June quarter stood at Rs 859.10 crore. It was Rs 620 crore in the same period last year.

At present, PVR operates 785 screens in 67 cities across the country.

Shares of PVR settled 1.04 per cent down at Rs 1,784.75 apiece on the BSE.