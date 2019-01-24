App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jan 24, 2019 01:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

PVR Q3 net profit jumps 78% to Rs 51.6 crore on better operating performance

Revenue of the company 51 percent at Rs 843.1 crore against Rs 557.3 crore.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
PVR has posted 78.5 percent jump in its third quarter (Q3FY19) consolidated net profit at Rs 51.6 crore against Rs 29 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

Revenue of the company 51 percent at Rs 843.1 crore against Rs 557.3 crore.

Operating profit or EBITDA rose 43 percent at Rs 144.3 crore, while margin was at 17.1 percent.

At 13:15 hrs PVR was quoting at Rs 1,598.80, down Rs 8.70, or 0.54 percent.
First Published on Jan 24, 2019 01:28 pm

tags #Results

