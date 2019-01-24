PVR Q3 net profit jumps 78% to Rs 51.6 crore on better operating performance

PVR has posted 78.5 percent jump in its third quarter (Q3FY19) consolidated net profit at Rs 51.6 crore against Rs 29 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

Revenue of the company 51 percent at Rs 843.1 crore against Rs 557.3 crore.

Operating profit or EBITDA rose 43 percent at Rs 144.3 crore, while margin was at 17.1 percent.

At 13:15 hrs PVR was quoting at Rs 1,598.80, down Rs 8.70, or 0.54 percent.