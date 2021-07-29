PVR Q1 results: Net loss narrows to Rs 219.4 crore, revenue up at Rs 59.4 crore

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

PVR has reported a net loss of Rs 219.4 crore in the first quarter ended June 2021 against a loss of Rs 225.7 crore in the same quarter last fiscal. The multiplex chain's revenue for the quarter was up at Rs 59.4 crore from Rs 12.7 crore, YoY.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) loss stood at Rs 90.9 crore against a loss of Rs 116 crore.

Covid-19 continued to adversely impact operations and financial performance of the company in the first quarter, the company said.

During the current financial year, the company had availed additional borrowings of Rs 200 crore under the ECLGS 3.0 scheme of the GoI.

As on June 30, 2021, the company had a total liquidity of around Rs 850 crore.

"As the Covid situation continues to improve in the country with the increasing pace of vaccination, I am confident that the cinema business will bounce back strongly," PVR Chairman cum Managing Director Ajay Bijli said.

PVR was quoting at Rs 1,355.75, up Rs 19.75, or 1.48 percent on the BSE.