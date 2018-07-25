PVR Q1 profit up 17% to Rs 52 cr

Multiplex chain operator PVR Ltd reported 17.29 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 52.15 crore for the first quarter of the current fiscal.

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 44.46 crore for the April-June quarter of last fiscal, 2017-18.

Its total income during the first quarter of 2018-19 was Rs 700.53 crore, up 7.27 per cent, as against Rs 653.03 crore reported in the year-ago period, PVR said in a regulatory filing.

Shares of PVR were trading 1.38 per cent down at Rs 1,155.90 on BSE.