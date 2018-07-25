App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jul 25, 2018 01:51 PM IST | Source: PTI

PVR Q1 profit up 17% to Rs 52 cr

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 44.46 crore for the April-June quarter of last fiscal, 2017-18.

PTI
 
 
Multiplex chain operator PVR Ltd reported 17.29 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 52.15 crore for the first quarter of the current fiscal.



Its total income during the first quarter of 2018-19 was Rs 700.53 crore, up 7.27 per cent, as against Rs 653.03 crore reported in the year-ago period, PVR said in a regulatory filing.

Shares of PVR were trading 1.38 per cent down at Rs 1,155.90 on BSE.
First Published on Jul 25, 2018 01:45 pm

tags #earnings #PVR #Results

