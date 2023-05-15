PVR INOX Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,104.49 crore, up 115.68% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for PVR INOX are:
Net Sales at Rs 1,104.49 crore in March 2023 up 115.68% from Rs. 512.09 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 335.75 crore in March 2023 down 273.22% from Rs. 89.96 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 279.51 crore in March 2023 up 87.43% from Rs. 149.13 crore in March 2022.
PVR INOX shares closed at 1,447.10 on May 12, 2023 (NSE) and has given -20.64% returns over the last 6 months and -16.94% over the last 12 months.
|PVR INOX
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1,104.49
|839.28
|512.09
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1,104.49
|839.28
|512.09
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|87.75
|72.29
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|145.62
|89.14
|77.32
|Depreciation
|293.12
|151.56
|157.75
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|610.33
|397.88
|326.28
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-32.33
|128.41
|-49.26
|Other Income
|18.72
|19.68
|40.64
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-13.61
|148.09
|-8.62
|Interest
|187.84
|126.69
|124.20
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-201.45
|21.40
|-132.82
|Exceptional Items
|-10.82
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-212.27
|21.40
|-132.82
|Tax
|123.48
|8.47
|-42.86
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-335.75
|12.93
|-89.96
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-335.75
|12.93
|-89.96
|Equity Share Capital
|97.97
|61.25
|61.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-51.72
|2.12
|-14.74
|Diluted EPS
|-51.72
|2.09
|-14.74
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-51.72
|2.12
|-14.74
|Diluted EPS
|-51.72
|2.09
|-14.74
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
