PVR INOX Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,104.49 crore, up 115.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,104.49 crore in March 2023 up 115.68% from Rs. 512.09 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 335.75 crore in March 2023 down 273.22% from Rs. 89.96 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 279.51 crore in March 2023 up 87.43% from Rs. 149.13 crore in March 2022.

PVR INOX shares closed at 1,447.10 on May 12, 2023 (NSE) and has given -20.64% returns over the last 6 months and -16.94% over the last 12 months.