    PVR INOX Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,104.49 crore, up 115.68% Y-o-Y

    May 15, 2023 / 11:36 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for PVR INOX are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,104.49 crore in March 2023 up 115.68% from Rs. 512.09 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 335.75 crore in March 2023 down 273.22% from Rs. 89.96 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 279.51 crore in March 2023 up 87.43% from Rs. 149.13 crore in March 2022.

    PVR INOX shares closed at 1,447.10 on May 12, 2023 (NSE) and has given -20.64% returns over the last 6 months and -16.94% over the last 12 months.

    PVR INOX
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,104.49839.28512.09
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,104.49839.28512.09
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials87.7572.29--
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost145.6289.1477.32
    Depreciation293.12151.56157.75
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses610.33397.88326.28
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-32.33128.41-49.26
    Other Income18.7219.6840.64
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-13.61148.09-8.62
    Interest187.84126.69124.20
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-201.4521.40-132.82
    Exceptional Items-10.82----
    P/L Before Tax-212.2721.40-132.82
    Tax123.488.47-42.86
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-335.7512.93-89.96
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-335.7512.93-89.96
    Equity Share Capital97.9761.2561.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-51.722.12-14.74
    Diluted EPS-51.722.09-14.74
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-51.722.12-14.74
    Diluted EPS-51.722.09-14.74
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

