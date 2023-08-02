PVR INOX Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,266.60 crore, up 31.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,266.60 crore in June 2023 up 31.74% from Rs. 961.45 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 80.10 crore in June 2023 down 236.11% from Rs. 58.85 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 374.60 crore in June 2023 up 2.51% from Rs. 365.43 crore in June 2022.

PVR INOX shares closed at 1,565.45 on August 01, 2023 (NSE) and has given -5.58% returns over the last 6 months and -27.40% over the last 12 months.