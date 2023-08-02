English
    PVR INOX Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,266.60 crore, up 31.74% Y-o-Y

    August 02, 2023 / 10:15 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for PVR INOX are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,266.60 crore in June 2023 up 31.74% from Rs. 961.45 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 80.10 crore in June 2023 down 236.11% from Rs. 58.85 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 374.60 crore in June 2023 up 2.51% from Rs. 365.43 crore in June 2022.

    PVR INOX shares closed at 1,565.45 on August 01, 2023 (NSE) and has given -5.58% returns over the last 6 months and -27.40% over the last 12 months.

    PVR INOX
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,266.601,104.49961.45
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,266.601,104.49961.45
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials102.1087.7573.02
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost149.60145.6299.80
    Depreciation287.50293.12146.30
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses663.80610.33445.23
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax63.60-32.33197.10
    Other Income23.5018.7222.03
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax87.10-13.61219.13
    Interest193.80187.84127.27
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-106.70-201.4591.86
    Exceptional Items---10.82--
    P/L Before Tax-106.70-212.2791.86
    Tax-26.60123.4833.01
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-80.10-335.7558.85
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-80.10-335.7558.85
    Equity Share Capital98.0097.9761.07
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-8.18-51.729.67
    Diluted EPS-8.18-51.729.51
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-8.18-51.729.67
    Diluted EPS-8.18-51.729.51
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

