PVR INOX gains on strong revenue numbers; brokerages stay bullish

PVR INOX’s gross box office collection from Hollywood movies increased 69 percent quarter-on-quarter to Rs 430 crore in the April-to-June quarter. However, gross box office collection from regional movies was a drag. It fell 16 percent quarter-on-quarter to Rs 1081 crore.

PVR INOX shares were up 1.31 percent at Rs 1,586 at 9.20 am after it reported a 32 percent increase in revenues year-on-year at Rs 1,324 crore in the April-to-June quarter.

HSBC has a buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1,920. The brokerage firm said that the April-to-June quarter was disappointing, however sequential rebound augurs well for rest of FY24. HSBC said that Hindi box office has stabilised and Hollywood content saw an impressive rebound during the quarter.

CLSA has a buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2,015. The brokerage firm is bullish on the stock as PVR INOX’s management is optimistic on content line-up in future.

Motilal Oswal has a neutral rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1650. “Strong responses to recent big-ticket movies, along with a healthy pipeline, could drive a recovery in occupancy, which has been muted,” Motilal Oswal in a report dated August 2. It further said that, volatility in the performance of Bollywood movies and increased competition from OTT platforms could drag down profitability.

PVR INOX made a loss of Rs 44 crore in Q1FY24 as compared to a profit of Rs 68 crore in the same period last year. Revenue from sale of movie tickets fell 24 percent year-on-year to Rs 694 crore in Q1FY24. Revenue from food and beverages fell 12 percent year-on-year to Rs 427 crore in the same period.

“The Hindi Box office has shown a gradual reduction on a quarter-on-quarter basis volatility, accompanied by improved performance of mid-scale Hindi movies, indicating a growing appetite for fresh Hindi content among the audiences,” said Ajay Bijli, Managing Director, PVR INOX in an exchange filing.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​​​