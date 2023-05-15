English
    PVR INOX Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,143.17 crore, up 112.83% Y-o-Y

    May 15, 2023 / 11:27 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for PVR INOX are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,143.17 crore in March 2023 up 112.83% from Rs. 537.14 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 333.37 crore in March 2023 down 216.02% from Rs. 105.49 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 285.62 crore in March 2023 up 100.58% from Rs. 142.40 crore in March 2022.

    PVR INOX shares closed at 1,447.10 on May 12, 2023 (NSE) and has given -20.64% returns over the last 6 months and -16.94% over the last 12 months.

    PVR INOX
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,143.17940.69537.14
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,143.17940.69537.14
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials93.0177.76--
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost151.4294.2781.43
    Depreciation296.17155.24168.67
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses634.87479.88355.83
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-32.30133.54-68.79
    Other Income21.7520.0642.52
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-10.55153.60-26.27
    Interest188.64127.45125.24
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-199.1926.15-151.51
    Exceptional Items-10.82----
    P/L Before Tax-210.0126.15-151.51
    Tax123.9810.23-46.02
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-333.9915.92-105.49
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-333.9915.92-105.49
    Minority Interest0.620.23--
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-333.3716.15-105.49
    Equity Share Capital97.9761.2561.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-51.312.65-17.29
    Diluted EPS-51.312.61-17.29
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-51.312.65-17.29
    Diluted EPS-51.312.61-17.29
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

