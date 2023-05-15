PVR INOX Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,143.17 crore, up 112.83% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for PVR INOX are:
Net Sales at Rs 1,143.17 crore in March 2023 up 112.83% from Rs. 537.14 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 333.37 crore in March 2023 down 216.02% from Rs. 105.49 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 285.62 crore in March 2023 up 100.58% from Rs. 142.40 crore in March 2022.
PVR INOX shares closed at 1,447.10 on May 12, 2023 (NSE) and has given -20.64% returns over the last 6 months and -16.94% over the last 12 months.
|PVR INOX
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1,143.17
|940.69
|537.14
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1,143.17
|940.69
|537.14
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|93.01
|77.76
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|151.42
|94.27
|81.43
|Depreciation
|296.17
|155.24
|168.67
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|634.87
|479.88
|355.83
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-32.30
|133.54
|-68.79
|Other Income
|21.75
|20.06
|42.52
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-10.55
|153.60
|-26.27
|Interest
|188.64
|127.45
|125.24
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-199.19
|26.15
|-151.51
|Exceptional Items
|-10.82
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-210.01
|26.15
|-151.51
|Tax
|123.98
|10.23
|-46.02
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-333.99
|15.92
|-105.49
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-333.99
|15.92
|-105.49
|Minority Interest
|0.62
|0.23
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-333.37
|16.15
|-105.49
|Equity Share Capital
|97.97
|61.25
|61.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-51.31
|2.65
|-17.29
|Diluted EPS
|-51.31
|2.61
|-17.29
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-51.31
|2.65
|-17.29
|Diluted EPS
|-51.31
|2.61
|-17.29
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited