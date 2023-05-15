PVR INOX Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,143.17 crore, up 112.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,143.17 crore in March 2023 up 112.83% from Rs. 537.14 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 333.37 crore in March 2023 down 216.02% from Rs. 105.49 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 285.62 crore in March 2023 up 100.58% from Rs. 142.40 crore in March 2022.

PVR INOX shares closed at 1,447.10 on May 12, 2023 (NSE) and has given -20.64% returns over the last 6 months and -16.94% over the last 12 months.