English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    PVR INOX Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,304.90 crore, up 32.96% Y-o-Y

    August 02, 2023 / 10:47 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for PVR INOX are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,304.90 crore in June 2023 up 32.96% from Rs. 981.40 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 81.60 crore in June 2023 down 252.87% from Rs. 53.38 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 377.40 crore in June 2023 up 4.13% from Rs. 362.43 crore in June 2022.

    PVR INOX shares closed at 1,565.45 on August 01, 2023 (NSE) and has given -5.58% returns over the last 6 months and -27.40% over the last 12 months.

    PVR INOX
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,304.901,143.17981.40
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,304.901,143.17981.40
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials107.1093.0176.49
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost155.90151.42103.98
    Depreciation290.80296.17149.38
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses689.40634.87459.36
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax61.70-32.30192.19
    Other Income24.9021.7520.86
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax86.60-10.55213.05
    Interest194.50188.64127.98
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-107.90-199.1985.07
    Exceptional Items---10.82--
    P/L Before Tax-107.90-210.0185.07
    Tax-25.90123.9831.91
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-82.00-333.9953.16
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-82.00-333.9953.16
    Minority Interest0.400.620.22
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-81.60-333.3753.38
    Equity Share Capital98.0097.9761.07
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-8.33-51.318.77
    Diluted EPS-8.33-51.318.63
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-8.33-51.318.77
    Diluted EPS-8.33-51.318.63
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #MEDIA & ENTERTAINMENT #PVR & Inox #Results
    first published: Aug 2, 2023 10:33 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!