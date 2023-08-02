PVR INOX Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,304.90 crore, up 32.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,304.90 crore in June 2023 up 32.96% from Rs. 981.40 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 81.60 crore in June 2023 down 252.87% from Rs. 53.38 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 377.40 crore in June 2023 up 4.13% from Rs. 362.43 crore in June 2022.

PVR INOX shares closed at 1,565.45 on August 01, 2023 (NSE) and has given -5.58% returns over the last 6 months and -27.40% over the last 12 months.