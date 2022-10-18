PVR Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 686.72 crore, up 470.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 686.72 crore in September 2022 up 470.74% from Rs. 120.32 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 71.23 crore in September 2022 up 53.48% from Rs. 153.13 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 170.06 crore in September 2022 up 96.01% from Rs. 86.76 crore in September 2021.

PVR shares closed at 1,688.65 on October 17, 2022 (NSE) and has given -11.33% returns over the last 6 months and -1.42% over the last 12 months.