PVR Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 686.72 crore, up 470.74% Y-o-Y

Oct 18, 2022 / 09:36 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for PVR are:

Net Sales at Rs 686.72 crore in September 2022 up 470.74% from Rs. 120.32 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 71.23 crore in September 2022 up 53.48% from Rs. 153.13 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 170.06 crore in September 2022 up 96.01% from Rs. 86.76 crore in September 2021.

PVR shares closed at 1,688.65 on October 17, 2022 (NSE) and has given -11.33% returns over the last 6 months and -1.42% over the last 12 months.

Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 686.72 981.40 120.32
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 686.72 981.40 120.32
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 62.92 76.49 --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 94.73 103.98 55.97
Depreciation 152.53 149.38 148.70
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 375.42 459.36 132.48
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.12 192.19 -216.83
Other Income 16.41 20.86 154.89
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 17.53 213.05 -61.94
Interest 127.73 127.98 123.53
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -110.20 85.07 -185.47
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -110.20 85.07 -185.47
Tax -38.71 31.91 -32.20
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -71.49 53.16 -153.27
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -71.49 53.16 -153.27
Minority Interest 0.26 0.22 0.14
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -71.23 53.38 -153.13
Equity Share Capital 61.13 61.07 60.84
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -11.70 8.77 -25.19
Diluted EPS -11.52 8.63 -25.19
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -11.70 8.77 -25.19
Diluted EPS -11.52 8.63 -25.19
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
