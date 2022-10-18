PVR Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 686.72 crore, up 470.74% Y-o-Y
October 18, 2022 / 09:36 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for PVR are:
Net Sales at Rs 686.72 crore in September 2022 up 470.74% from Rs. 120.32 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 71.23 crore in September 2022 up 53.48% from Rs. 153.13 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 170.06 crore in September 2022 up 96.01% from Rs. 86.76 crore in September 2021.
PVR shares closed at 1,688.65 on October 17, 2022 (NSE) and has given -11.33% returns over the last 6 months and -1.42% over the last 12 months.
|PVR
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|686.72
|981.40
|120.32
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|686.72
|981.40
|120.32
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|62.92
|76.49
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|94.73
|103.98
|55.97
|Depreciation
|152.53
|149.38
|148.70
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|375.42
|459.36
|132.48
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.12
|192.19
|-216.83
|Other Income
|16.41
|20.86
|154.89
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|17.53
|213.05
|-61.94
|Interest
|127.73
|127.98
|123.53
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-110.20
|85.07
|-185.47
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-110.20
|85.07
|-185.47
|Tax
|-38.71
|31.91
|-32.20
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-71.49
|53.16
|-153.27
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-71.49
|53.16
|-153.27
|Minority Interest
|0.26
|0.22
|0.14
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-71.23
|53.38
|-153.13
|Equity Share Capital
|61.13
|61.07
|60.84
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-11.70
|8.77
|-25.19
|Diluted EPS
|-11.52
|8.63
|-25.19
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-11.70
|8.77
|-25.19
|Diluted EPS
|-11.52
|8.63
|-25.19
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited