PVR Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 120.32 crore, up 197.45% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 120.32 crore in September 2021 up 197.45% from Rs. 40.45 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 153.13 crore in September 2021 up 16.75% from Rs. 183.95 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 86.76 crore in September 2021 up 719.71% from Rs. 14.00 crore in September 2020.

PVR shares closed at 1,627.45 on October 22, 2021 (NSE)