PVR Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 40.45 crore, down 95.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 40.45 crore in September 2020 down 95.84% from Rs. 973.18 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 183.95 crore in September 2020 down 484.19% from Rs. 47.88 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 14.00 crore in September 2020 down 104.32% from Rs. 324.30 crore in September 2019.

PVR shares closed at 1,101.65 on November 03, 2020 (NSE) and has given 16.92% returns over the last 6 months and -35.55% over the last 12 months.