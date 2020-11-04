PVR Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 40.45 crore, down 95.84% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for PVR are:
Net Sales at Rs 40.45 crore in September 2020 down 95.84% from Rs. 973.18 crore in September 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 183.95 crore in September 2020 down 484.19% from Rs. 47.88 crore in September 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 14.00 crore in September 2020 down 104.32% from Rs. 324.30 crore in September 2019.
PVR shares closed at 1,101.65 on November 03, 2020 (NSE) and has given 16.92% returns over the last 6 months and -35.55% over the last 12 months.
|PVR
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'20
|Jun'20
|Sep'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|40.45
|12.70
|973.18
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|40.45
|12.70
|973.18
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|40.69
|68.17
|104.94
|Depreciation
|141.88
|144.51
|139.52
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|83.92
|60.44
|550.16
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-226.04
|-260.42
|178.56
|Other Income
|70.16
|42.65
|6.22
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-155.88
|-217.77
|184.78
|Interest
|122.88
|124.00
|111.13
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-278.76
|-341.77
|73.65
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-278.76
|-341.77
|73.65
|Tax
|-95.14
|-116.19
|25.82
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-183.62
|-225.58
|47.83
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-183.62
|-225.58
|47.83
|Minority Interest
|0.11
|-0.11
|0.21
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-0.44
|-0.15
|-0.16
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-183.95
|--
|47.88
|Equity Share Capital
|55.17
|51.35
|48.38
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-33.76
|-43.94
|10.17
|Diluted EPS
|-33.76
|-43.94
|9.84
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-33.76
|-43.94
|10.17
|Diluted EPS
|-33.76
|-43.94
|9.84
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Nov 4, 2020 11:22 am