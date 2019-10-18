App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Oct 18, 2019 10:00 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

PVR Consolidated September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 973.18 crore, up 37.35% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for PVR are:

Net Sales at Rs 973.18 crore in September 2019 up 37.35% from Rs. 708.55 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 47.88 crore in September 2019 up 45% from Rs. 33.02 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 324.30 crore in September 2019 up 149.25% from Rs. 130.11 crore in September 2018.

PVR EPS has increased to Rs. 10.17 in September 2019 from Rs. 7.06 in September 2018.

PVR shares closed at 1,840.90 on October 17, 2019 (NSE) and has given 7.65% returns over the last 6 months and 40.10% over the last 12 months.

PVR
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'19Jun'19Sep'18
Net Sales/Income from operations973.18880.39708.55
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations973.18880.39708.55
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost104.94105.6576.98
Depreciation139.52125.8644.78
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses550.16496.16507.56
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax178.56152.7279.23
Other Income6.226.776.10
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax184.78159.4985.33
Interest111.13131.4329.82
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax73.6528.0655.51
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax73.6528.0655.51
Tax25.8210.2921.16
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities47.8317.7734.35
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period47.8317.7734.35
Minority Interest0.21-1.49-1.18
Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.16-0.10-0.15
Net P/L After M.I & Associates47.8816.1833.02
Equity Share Capital48.3846.7746.74
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS10.173.467.06
Diluted EPS9.843.447.02
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS10.173.467.06
Diluted EPS9.843.447.02
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited



First Published on Oct 18, 2019 09:54 am

tags #Earnings First-Cut #MEDIA & ENTERTAINMENT #PVR #Results

