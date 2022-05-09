 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
PVR Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 537.14 crore, up 196.01% Y-o-Y

May 09, 2022 / 09:17 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for PVR are:

Net Sales at Rs 537.14 crore in March 2022 up 196.01% from Rs. 181.46 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 105.49 crore in March 2022 up 63.51% from Rs. 289.12 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 142.40 crore in March 2022 up 468.24% from Rs. 25.06 crore in March 2021.

PVR shares closed at 1,700.75 on May 06, 2022 (BSE)

PVR
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 537.14 614.15 181.46
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 537.14 614.15 181.46
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- 46.96 --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 81.43 78.75 59.64
Depreciation 168.67 153.99 145.97
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 355.83 323.53 178.56
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -68.79 10.92 -202.71
Other Income 42.52 95.56 81.80
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -26.27 106.48 -120.91
Interest 125.24 125.70 123.90
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -151.51 -19.22 -244.81
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -151.51 -19.22 -244.81
Tax -46.02 -9.02 44.40
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -105.49 -10.20 -289.21
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -105.49 -10.20 -289.21
Minority Interest -- 0.02 0.09
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -105.49 -10.18 -289.12
Equity Share Capital 61.00 60.95 60.76
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -17.29 -1.63 -50.58
Diluted EPS -17.29 -1.63 -50.58
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -17.29 -1.63 -50.58
Diluted EPS -17.29 -1.63 -50.58
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 9, 2022 09:11 pm
