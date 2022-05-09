PVR Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 537.14 crore, up 196.01% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for PVR are:
Net Sales at Rs 537.14 crore in March 2022 up 196.01% from Rs. 181.46 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 105.49 crore in March 2022 up 63.51% from Rs. 289.12 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 142.40 crore in March 2022 up 468.24% from Rs. 25.06 crore in March 2021.
PVR shares closed at 1,700.75 on May 06, 2022 (BSE)
|
|PVR
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|537.14
|614.15
|181.46
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|537.14
|614.15
|181.46
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|46.96
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|81.43
|78.75
|59.64
|Depreciation
|168.67
|153.99
|145.97
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|355.83
|323.53
|178.56
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-68.79
|10.92
|-202.71
|Other Income
|42.52
|95.56
|81.80
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-26.27
|106.48
|-120.91
|Interest
|125.24
|125.70
|123.90
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-151.51
|-19.22
|-244.81
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-151.51
|-19.22
|-244.81
|Tax
|-46.02
|-9.02
|44.40
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-105.49
|-10.20
|-289.21
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-105.49
|-10.20
|-289.21
|Minority Interest
|--
|0.02
|0.09
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-105.49
|-10.18
|-289.12
|Equity Share Capital
|61.00
|60.95
|60.76
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-17.29
|-1.63
|-50.58
|Diluted EPS
|-17.29
|-1.63
|-50.58
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-17.29
|-1.63
|-50.58
|Diluted EPS
|-17.29
|-1.63
|-50.58
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited