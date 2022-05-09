PVR Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 537.14 crore, up 196.01% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 537.14 crore in March 2022 up 196.01% from Rs. 181.46 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 105.49 crore in March 2022 up 63.51% from Rs. 289.12 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 142.40 crore in March 2022 up 468.24% from Rs. 25.06 crore in March 2021.

PVR shares closed at 1,700.75 on May 06, 2022 (BSE)