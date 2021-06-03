PVR Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 181.46 crore, down 71.87% Y-o-Y
June 03, 2021 / 09:08 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for PVR are:
Net Sales at Rs 181.46 crore in March 2021 down 71.87% from Rs. 645.13 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 289.12 crore in March 2021 down 288.13% from Rs. 74.49 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.06 crore in March 2021 down 86.76% from Rs. 189.30 crore in March 2020.
PVR shares closed at 1,320.85 on June 02, 2021 (NSE) and has given -0.74% returns over the last 6 months and 38.49% over the last 12 months.
|PVR
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Mar'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|181.46
|45.40
|645.13
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|181.46
|45.40
|645.13
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|59.64
|48.58
|76.48
|Depreciation
|145.97
|142.46
|142.23
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|178.56
|74.94
|396.00
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-202.71
|-220.58
|30.42
|Other Income
|81.80
|274.73
|16.65
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-120.91
|54.15
|47.07
|Interest
|123.90
|127.06
|117.13
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-244.81
|-72.91
|-70.06
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-244.81
|-72.91
|-70.06
|Tax
|44.40
|-23.70
|4.42
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-289.21
|-49.21
|-74.48
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-289.21
|-49.21
|-74.48
|Minority Interest
|0.09
|0.11
|0.12
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|-0.13
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-289.12
|-49.10
|-74.49
|Equity Share Capital
|60.76
|55.17
|51.35
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-50.58
|-8.21
|-15.25
|Diluted EPS
|-50.58
|-8.21
|-15.25
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-50.58
|-8.21
|-15.25
|Diluted EPS
|-50.58
|-8.21
|-15.25
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited