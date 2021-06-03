PVR Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 181.46 crore, down 71.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 181.46 crore in March 2021 down 71.87% from Rs. 645.13 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 289.12 crore in March 2021 down 288.13% from Rs. 74.49 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.06 crore in March 2021 down 86.76% from Rs. 189.30 crore in March 2020.

PVR shares closed at 1,320.85 on June 02, 2021 (NSE) and has given -0.74% returns over the last 6 months and 38.49% over the last 12 months.