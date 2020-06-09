PVR Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 645.13 crore, down 22.98% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for PVR are:
Net Sales at Rs 645.13 crore in March 2020 down 22.98% from Rs. 837.63 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 74.49 crore in March 2020 down 259.51% from Rs. 46.70 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 189.30 crore in March 2020 up 11.8% from Rs. 169.32 crore in March 2019.
PVR shares closed at 1,161.15 on June 08, 2020 (NSE) and has given -33.16% returns over the last 6 months and -34.18% over the last 12 months.
|PVR
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|645.13
|915.74
|837.63
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|645.13
|915.74
|837.63
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|76.48
|106.74
|90.39
|Depreciation
|142.23
|134.85
|54.93
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|396.00
|501.72
|586.44
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|30.42
|172.43
|105.87
|Other Income
|16.65
|8.15
|8.52
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|47.07
|180.58
|114.39
|Interest
|117.13
|122.10
|39.51
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-70.06
|58.48
|74.88
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-70.06
|58.48
|74.88
|Tax
|4.42
|22.07
|26.46
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-74.48
|36.41
|48.42
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-74.48
|36.41
|48.42
|Minority Interest
|0.12
|0.08
|-1.05
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-0.13
|-0.15
|-0.67
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-74.49
|36.34
|46.70
|Equity Share Capital
|51.35
|51.33
|46.74
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-15.25
|7.22
|9.99
|Diluted EPS
|-15.25
|7.19
|9.93
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-15.25
|7.22
|9.99
|Diluted EPS
|-15.25
|7.19
|9.93
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jun 9, 2020 10:57 am