PVR Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 645.13 crore, down 22.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 645.13 crore in March 2020 down 22.98% from Rs. 837.63 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 74.49 crore in March 2020 down 259.51% from Rs. 46.70 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 189.30 crore in March 2020 up 11.8% from Rs. 169.32 crore in March 2019.

PVR shares closed at 1,161.15 on June 08, 2020 (NSE) and has given -33.16% returns over the last 6 months and -34.18% over the last 12 months.