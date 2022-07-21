 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
PVR Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 981.40 crore, up 1552.47% Y-o-Y

Jul 21, 2022 / 10:20 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for PVR are:

Net Sales at Rs 981.40 crore in June 2022 up 1552.47% from Rs. 59.39 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 53.38 crore in June 2022 up 124.33% from Rs. 219.44 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 362.43 crore in June 2022 up 727.37% from Rs. 57.77 crore in June 2021.

PVR EPS has increased to Rs. 8.77 in June 2022 from Rs. 36.11 in June 2021.

PVR shares closed at 1,884.95 on July 20, 2022 (BSE) and has given 22.73% returns over the last 6 months and 40.26% over the last 12 months.

PVR
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 981.40 537.14 59.39
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 981.40 537.14 59.39
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 76.49 -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 103.98 81.43 53.10
Depreciation 149.38 168.67 143.04
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 459.36 355.83 97.22
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 192.19 -68.79 -233.97
Other Income 20.86 42.52 33.16
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 213.05 -26.27 -200.81
Interest 127.98 125.24 123.70
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 85.07 -151.51 -324.51
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 85.07 -151.51 -324.51
Tax 31.91 -46.02 -104.96
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 53.16 -105.49 -219.55
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 53.16 -105.49 -219.55
Minority Interest 0.22 -- 0.11
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 53.38 -105.49 -219.44
Equity Share Capital 61.07 61.00 60.76
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 8.77 -17.29 -36.11
Diluted EPS 8.63 -17.29 -36.11
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 8.77 -17.29 -36.11
Diluted EPS 8.63 -17.29 -36.11
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jul 21, 2022 10:11 pm
