PVR Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 59.39 crore, up 367.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 59.39 crore in June 2021 up 367.64% from Rs. 12.70 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 219.44 crore in June 2021 down 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 57.77 crore in June 2021 up 21.14% from Rs. 73.26 crore in June 2020.

PVR shares closed at 1,335.90 on July 28, 2021 (NSE) and has given -7.81% returns over the last 6 months and 18.47% over the last 12 months.