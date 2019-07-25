PVR Consolidated June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 880.39 crore, up 26.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 880.39 crore in June 2019 up 26.44% from Rs. 696.27 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.18 crore in June 2019 down 68.97% from Rs. 52.15 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 285.35 crore in June 2019 up 101.7% from Rs. 141.47 crore in June 2018.

PVR EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.46 in June 2019 from Rs. 11.16 in June 2018.

PVR shares closed at 1,805.65 on July 24, 2019 (NSE) and has given 12.82% returns over the last 6 months and 53.99% over the last 12 months.