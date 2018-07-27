PVR consolidated Jun-2018 total income from operations at Rs 696.27 crore

Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 696.27 584.90 636.60 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 696.27 584.90 636.60 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 74.18 65.30 67.94 Depreciation 40.13 39.39 37.60 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 484.88 425.21 456.63 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 97.08 55.00 74.43 Other Income 4.26 7.54 16.43 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 101.34 62.54 90.86 Interest 20.81 21.00 20.83 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 80.53 41.54 70.03 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 80.53 41.54 70.03 Tax 28.31 15.32 25.78 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 52.22 26.22 44.25 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 52.22 26.22 44.25 Minority Interest 0.11 0.31 0.21 Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.18 -0.33 -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 52.15 26.20 44.46 Equity Share Capital 46.74 46.74 46.74 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 11.16 5.61 9.51 Diluted EPS 11.09 5.57 9.51 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 11.16 5.61 9.51 Diluted EPS 11.09 5.57 9.51 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited