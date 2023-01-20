 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

PVR Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 940.69 crore, up 53.17% Y-o-Y

Jan 20, 2023 / 02:27 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for PVR are:

Net Sales at Rs 940.69 crore in December 2022 up 53.17% from Rs. 614.15 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.15 crore in December 2022 up 258.64% from Rs. 10.18 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 308.84 crore in December 2022 up 18.57% from Rs. 260.47 crore in December 2021.

PVR EPS has increased to Rs. 2.65 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.63 in December 2021.

PVR shares closed at 1,677.90 on January 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given -11.40% returns over the last 6 months and 6.69% over the last 12 months.

PVR
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 940.69 686.72 614.15
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 940.69 686.72 614.15
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 77.76 62.92 46.96
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 94.27 94.73 78.75
Depreciation 155.24 152.53 153.99
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 479.88 375.42 323.53
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 133.54 1.12 10.92
Other Income 20.06 16.41 95.56
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 153.60 17.53 106.48
Interest 127.45 127.73 125.70
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 26.15 -110.20 -19.22
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 26.15 -110.20 -19.22
Tax 10.23 -38.71 -9.02
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 15.92 -71.49 -10.20
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 15.92 -71.49 -10.20
Minority Interest 0.23 0.26 0.02
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 16.15 -71.23 -10.18
Equity Share Capital 61.25 61.13 60.95
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.65 -11.70 -1.63
Diluted EPS 2.61 -11.52 -1.63
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.65 -11.70 -1.63
Diluted EPS 2.61 -11.52 -1.63
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #MEDIA & ENTERTAINMENT #PVR #Results
first published: Jan 20, 2023 02:11 pm