PVR Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 940.69 crore, up 53.17% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 940.69 686.72 614.15 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 940.69 686.72 614.15 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 77.76 62.92 46.96 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 94.27 94.73 78.75 Depreciation 155.24 152.53 153.99 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 479.88 375.42 323.53 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 133.54 1.12 10.92 Other Income 20.06 16.41 95.56 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 153.60 17.53 106.48 Interest 127.45 127.73 125.70 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 26.15 -110.20 -19.22 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 26.15 -110.20 -19.22 Tax 10.23 -38.71 -9.02 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 15.92 -71.49 -10.20 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 15.92 -71.49 -10.20 Minority Interest 0.23 0.26 0.02 Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 16.15 -71.23 -10.18 Equity Share Capital 61.25 61.13 60.95 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 2.65 -11.70 -1.63 Diluted EPS 2.61 -11.52 -1.63 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 2.65 -11.70 -1.63 Diluted EPS 2.61 -11.52 -1.63 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited