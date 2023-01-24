PVR Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 940.69 crore, up 53.17% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for PVR are:Net Sales at Rs 940.69 crore in December 2022 up 53.17% from Rs. 614.15 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.15 crore in December 2022 up 258.64% from Rs. 10.18 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 308.84 crore in December 2022 up 18.57% from Rs. 260.47 crore in December 2021.
PVR EPS has increased to Rs. 2.65 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.63 in December 2021.
|PVR shares closed at 1,622.95 on January 23, 2023 (NSE) and has given -15.18% returns over the last 6 months and 6.75% over the last 12 months.
|PVR
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|940.69
|686.72
|614.15
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|940.69
|686.72
|614.15
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|77.76
|62.92
|46.96
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|94.27
|94.73
|78.75
|Depreciation
|155.24
|152.53
|153.99
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|479.88
|375.42
|323.53
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|133.54
|1.12
|10.92
|Other Income
|20.06
|16.41
|95.56
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|153.60
|17.53
|106.48
|Interest
|127.45
|127.73
|125.70
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|26.15
|-110.20
|-19.22
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|26.15
|-110.20
|-19.22
|Tax
|10.23
|-38.71
|-9.02
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|15.92
|-71.49
|-10.20
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|15.92
|-71.49
|-10.20
|Minority Interest
|0.23
|0.26
|0.02
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|16.15
|-71.23
|-10.18
|Equity Share Capital
|61.25
|61.13
|60.95
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.65
|-11.70
|-1.63
|Diluted EPS
|2.61
|-11.52
|-1.63
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.65
|-11.70
|-1.63
|Diluted EPS
|2.61
|-11.52
|-1.63
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
