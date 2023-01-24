English
    PVR Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 940.69 crore, up 53.17% Y-o-Y

    January 24, 2023 / 01:44 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for PVR are:Net Sales at Rs 940.69 crore in December 2022 up 53.17% from Rs. 614.15 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.15 crore in December 2022 up 258.64% from Rs. 10.18 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 308.84 crore in December 2022 up 18.57% from Rs. 260.47 crore in December 2021.
    PVR EPS has increased to Rs. 2.65 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.63 in December 2021.PVR shares closed at 1,622.95 on January 23, 2023 (NSE) and has given -15.18% returns over the last 6 months and 6.75% over the last 12 months.
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations940.69686.72614.15
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations940.69686.72614.15
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials77.7662.9246.96
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost94.2794.7378.75
    Depreciation155.24152.53153.99
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses479.88375.42323.53
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax133.541.1210.92
    Other Income20.0616.4195.56
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax153.6017.53106.48
    Interest127.45127.73125.70
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax26.15-110.20-19.22
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax26.15-110.20-19.22
    Tax10.23-38.71-9.02
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities15.92-71.49-10.20
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period15.92-71.49-10.20
    Minority Interest0.230.260.02
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates16.15-71.23-10.18
    Equity Share Capital61.2561.1360.95
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.65-11.70-1.63
    Diluted EPS2.61-11.52-1.63
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.65-11.70-1.63
    Diluted EPS2.61-11.52-1.63
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited