PVR Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 614.15 crore, up 1252.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 614.15 crore in December 2021 up 1252.75% from Rs. 45.40 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 10.18 crore in December 2021 up 79.27% from Rs. 49.10 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 260.47 crore in December 2021 up 32.48% from Rs. 196.61 crore in December 2020.

PVR shares closed at 1,537.35 on January 21, 2022 (NSE) and has given 14.35% returns over the last 6 months and -0.55% over the last 12 months.