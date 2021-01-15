PVR Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 45.40 crore, down 95.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 45.40 crore in December 2020 down 95.04% from Rs. 915.74 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 49.10 crore in December 2020 down 235.11% from Rs. 36.34 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 196.61 crore in December 2020 down 37.67% from Rs. 315.43 crore in December 2019.

PVR shares closed at 1,436.65 on January 14, 2021 (NSE) and has given 37.37% returns over the last 6 months and -24.20% over the last 12 months.