PVR Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 45.40 crore, down 95.04% Y-o-Y
January 15, 2021 / 11:34 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for PVR are:
Net Sales at Rs 45.40 crore in December 2020 down 95.04% from Rs. 915.74 crore in December 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 49.10 crore in December 2020 down 235.11% from Rs. 36.34 crore in December 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 196.61 crore in December 2020 down 37.67% from Rs. 315.43 crore in December 2019.
PVR shares closed at 1,436.65 on January 14, 2021 (NSE) and has given 37.37% returns over the last 6 months and -24.20% over the last 12 months.
|PVR
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'20
|Sep'20
|Dec'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|45.40
|40.45
|915.74
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|45.40
|40.45
|915.74
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|48.58
|40.69
|106.74
|Depreciation
|142.46
|141.88
|134.85
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|74.94
|83.92
|501.72
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-220.58
|-226.04
|172.43
|Other Income
|274.73
|70.16
|8.15
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|54.15
|-155.88
|180.58
|Interest
|127.06
|122.88
|122.10
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-72.91
|-278.76
|58.48
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-72.91
|-278.76
|58.48
|Tax
|-23.70
|-95.14
|22.07
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-49.21
|-183.62
|36.41
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-49.21
|-183.62
|36.41
|Minority Interest
|0.11
|0.11
|0.08
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|-0.44
|-0.15
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-49.10
|-183.95
|36.34
|Equity Share Capital
|55.17
|55.17
|51.33
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-8.21
|-33.76
|7.22
|Diluted EPS
|-8.21
|-33.76
|7.19
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-8.21
|-33.76
|7.22
|Diluted EPS
|-8.21
|-33.76
|7.19
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited