PVR Consolidated December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 843.11 crore, up 51.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 843.11 crore in December 2018 up 51.3% from Rs. 557.25 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 51.76 crore in December 2018 up 79.29% from Rs. 28.87 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 178.57 crore in December 2018 up 72.45% from Rs. 103.55 crore in December 2017.

PVR EPS has increased to Rs. 11.07 in December 2018 from Rs. 6.22 in December 2017.

PVR shares closed at 1,607.20 on January 23, 2019 (NSE) and has given 39.43% returns over the last 6 months and 5.09% over the last 12 months.