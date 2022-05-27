PVP Ventures Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 18.79 crore, up 354.21% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for PVP Ventures are:
Net Sales at Rs 18.79 crore in March 2022 up 354.21% from Rs. 4.14 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 480.21 crore in March 2022 down 40616.42% from Rs. 1.18 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.74 crore in March 2022 up 384.87% from Rs. 3.04 crore in March 2021.
PVP Ventures shares closed at 5.55 on May 26, 2022 (NSE)
|
|PVP Ventures
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|18.79
|3.48
|4.14
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|18.79
|3.48
|4.14
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|1.91
|0.19
|0.26
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.42
|0.37
|0.45
|Depreciation
|0.13
|0.13
|0.03
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.75
|0.79
|0.77
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|14.57
|2.00
|2.63
|Other Income
|0.04
|0.60
|0.38
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|14.61
|2.59
|3.01
|Interest
|7.76
|6.81
|6.82
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|6.85
|-4.21
|-3.81
|Exceptional Items
|-487.06
|-11.45
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-480.21
|-15.66
|-3.81
|Tax
|--
|--
|-2.63
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-480.21
|-15.66
|-1.18
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-480.21
|-15.66
|-1.18
|Equity Share Capital
|245.05
|245.05
|245.05
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-19.60
|-0.64
|-0.05
|Diluted EPS
|-19.60
|-0.64
|-0.05
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-19.60
|-0.64
|-0.05
|Diluted EPS
|-19.60
|-0.64
|-0.05
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited