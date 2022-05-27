 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
PVP Ventures Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 18.79 crore, up 354.21% Y-o-Y

May 27, 2022 / 12:46 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for PVP Ventures are:

Net Sales at Rs 18.79 crore in March 2022 up 354.21% from Rs. 4.14 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 480.21 crore in March 2022 down 40616.42% from Rs. 1.18 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.74 crore in March 2022 up 384.87% from Rs. 3.04 crore in March 2021.

PVP Ventures shares closed at 5.55 on May 26, 2022 (NSE)

PVP Ventures
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 18.79 3.48 4.14
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 18.79 3.48 4.14
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 1.91 0.19 0.26
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.42 0.37 0.45
Depreciation 0.13 0.13 0.03
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1.75 0.79 0.77
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 14.57 2.00 2.63
Other Income 0.04 0.60 0.38
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 14.61 2.59 3.01
Interest 7.76 6.81 6.82
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 6.85 -4.21 -3.81
Exceptional Items -487.06 -11.45 --
P/L Before Tax -480.21 -15.66 -3.81
Tax -- -- -2.63
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -480.21 -15.66 -1.18
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -480.21 -15.66 -1.18
Equity Share Capital 245.05 245.05 245.05
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -19.60 -0.64 -0.05
Diluted EPS -19.60 -0.64 -0.05
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -19.60 -0.64 -0.05
Diluted EPS -19.60 -0.64 -0.05
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Construction & Contracting - Real Estate #Earnings First-Cut #PVP Ventures #Results
first published: May 27, 2022 12:41 pm
