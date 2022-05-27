PVP Ventures Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 18.79 crore, up 354.21% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 18.79 crore in March 2022 up 354.21% from Rs. 4.14 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 480.21 crore in March 2022 down 40616.42% from Rs. 1.18 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.74 crore in March 2022 up 384.87% from Rs. 3.04 crore in March 2021.

PVP Ventures shares closed at 5.55 on May 26, 2022 (NSE)