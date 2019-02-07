PVP Ventures Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 8.18 crore, up 225.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.18 crore in December 2018 up 225.06% from Rs. 2.52 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.57 crore in December 2018 up 265.99% from Rs. 5.77 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.03 crore in December 2018 up 503% from Rs. 1.00 crore in December 2017.

PVP Ventures EPS has increased to Rs. 0.39 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.24 in December 2017.

PVP Ventures shares closed at 3.40 on February 06, 2019 (NSE) and has given -20.93% returns over the last 6 months and -50.72% over the last 12 months.