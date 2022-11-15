English
    PVP Ventures Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.76 crore, down 92.03% Y-o-Y

    November 15, 2022 / 10:11 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for PVP Ventures are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.76 crore in September 2022 down 92.03% from Rs. 9.49 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 106.89 crore in September 2022 up 805.87% from Rs. 15.14 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.45 crore in September 2022 down 205.07% from Rs. 1.38 crore in September 2021.

    PVP Ventures EPS has increased to Rs. 4.38 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.62 in September 2021.

    PVP Ventures shares closed at 8.00 on November 14, 2022 (NSE) and has given 58.42% returns over the last 6 months and 64.95% over the last 12 months.

    PVP Ventures
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.76160.009.49
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.76160.009.49
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.50----
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks--11.300.75
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.520.540.47
    Depreciation0.280.280.21
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.234.477.00
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.77143.401.06
    Other Income0.040.060.11
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.73143.461.17
    Interest0.439.4016.31
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-2.16134.07-15.14
    Exceptional Items116.25145.64--
    P/L Before Tax114.09279.71-15.14
    Tax7.2011.90--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities106.89267.81-15.14
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period106.89267.81-15.14
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates106.89267.81-15.14
    Equity Share Capital243.96243.96245.05
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.3810.98-0.62
    Diluted EPS4.3410.92-0.62
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.3810.98-0.62
    Diluted EPS4.3410.92-0.62
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

