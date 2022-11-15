PVP Ventures Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.76 crore, down 92.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.76 crore in September 2022 down 92.03% from Rs. 9.49 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 106.89 crore in September 2022 up 805.87% from Rs. 15.14 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.45 crore in September 2022 down 205.07% from Rs. 1.38 crore in September 2021.

PVP Ventures EPS has increased to Rs. 4.38 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.62 in September 2021.

PVP Ventures shares closed at 8.00 on November 14, 2022 (NSE) and has given 58.42% returns over the last 6 months and 64.95% over the last 12 months.