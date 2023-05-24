PVP Ventures Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.79 crore, down 93.33% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for PVP Ventures are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.79 crore in March 2023 down 93.33% from Rs. 26.80 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 122.16 crore in March 2023 down 191.01% from Rs. 41.98 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.92 crore in March 2023 down 134.78% from Rs. 11.27 crore in March 2022.
PVP Ventures shares closed at 12.95 on May 23, 2023 (NSE) and has given 66.03% returns over the last 6 months and 103.94% over the last 12 months.
|PVP Ventures
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.79
|13.13
|26.80
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.79
|13.13
|26.80
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.05
|19.45
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|1.77
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.94
|0.66
|0.61
|Depreciation
|0.28
|0.28
|0.21
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|5.00
|1.62
|13.10
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.48
|-8.87
|11.10
|Other Income
|0.28
|0.03
|-0.04
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.20
|-8.85
|11.06
|Interest
|-0.17
|0.43
|19.03
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-4.04
|-9.28
|-7.97
|Exceptional Items
|-117.92
|--
|-34.20
|P/L Before Tax
|-121.96
|-9.28
|-42.17
|Tax
|6.38
|-0.69
|-0.19
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-128.33
|-8.59
|-41.98
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-128.33
|-8.59
|-41.98
|Minority Interest
|6.17
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-122.16
|-8.59
|-41.98
|Equity Share Capital
|243.96
|243.96
|245.05
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.26
|-0.35
|-1.71
|Diluted EPS
|-5.26
|-0.35
|-1.71
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.26
|-0.35
|-1.71
|Diluted EPS
|-5.26
|-0.35
|-1.71
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited