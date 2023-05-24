PVP Ventures Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.79 crore, down 93.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.79 crore in March 2023 down 93.33% from Rs. 26.80 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 122.16 crore in March 2023 down 191.01% from Rs. 41.98 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.92 crore in March 2023 down 134.78% from Rs. 11.27 crore in March 2022.

PVP Ventures shares closed at 12.95 on May 23, 2023 (NSE) and has given 66.03% returns over the last 6 months and 103.94% over the last 12 months.