    PVP Ventures Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.79 crore, down 93.33% Y-o-Y

    May 24, 2023 / 12:48 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for PVP Ventures are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1.79 crore in March 2023 down 93.33% from Rs. 26.80 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 122.16 crore in March 2023 down 191.01% from Rs. 41.98 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.92 crore in March 2023 down 134.78% from Rs. 11.27 crore in March 2022.

    PVP Ventures shares closed at 12.95 on May 23, 2023 (NSE) and has given 66.03% returns over the last 6 months and 103.94% over the last 12 months.

    PVP Ventures
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1.7913.1326.80
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1.7913.1326.80
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.0519.45--
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks----1.77
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.940.660.61
    Depreciation0.280.280.21
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses5.001.6213.10
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-4.48-8.8711.10
    Other Income0.280.03-0.04
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-4.20-8.8511.06
    Interest-0.170.4319.03
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-4.04-9.28-7.97
    Exceptional Items-117.92---34.20
    P/L Before Tax-121.96-9.28-42.17
    Tax6.38-0.69-0.19
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-128.33-8.59-41.98
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-128.33-8.59-41.98
    Minority Interest6.17----
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-122.16-8.59-41.98
    Equity Share Capital243.96243.96245.05
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-5.26-0.35-1.71
    Diluted EPS-5.26-0.35-1.71
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-5.26-0.35-1.71
    Diluted EPS-5.26-0.35-1.71
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

