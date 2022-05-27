 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
PVP Ventures Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 26.80 crore, up 531.13% Y-o-Y

May 27, 2022 / 12:03 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for PVP Ventures are:

Net Sales at Rs 26.80 crore in March 2022 up 531.13% from Rs. 4.25 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 41.98 crore in March 2022 down 1372.67% from Rs. 2.85 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.27 crore in March 2022 up 1665.28% from Rs. 0.72 crore in March 2021.

PVP Ventures shares closed at 5.55 on May 26, 2022 (NSE)

PVP Ventures
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 26.80 9.00 4.25
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 26.80 9.00 4.25
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- 0.03
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 1.77 0.19 0.26
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.61 0.47 0.56
Depreciation 0.21 0.20 0.18
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- 3.73 --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 13.10 6.09 5.84
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 11.10 -1.69 -2.61
Other Income -0.04 0.65 1.71
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 11.06 -1.04 -0.90
Interest 19.03 16.95 9.84
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -7.97 -17.98 -10.75
Exceptional Items -34.20 -- -5.69
P/L Before Tax -42.17 -17.98 -16.44
Tax -0.19 0.20 -2.63
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -41.98 -18.18 -13.80
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -41.98 -18.18 -13.80
Minority Interest -- 12.22 10.95
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -41.98 -5.96 -2.85
Equity Share Capital 245.05 245.05 245.05
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.71 -0.74 -0.56
Diluted EPS -1.71 -0.74 -0.56
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.71 -0.74 -0.56
Diluted EPS -1.71 -0.74 -0.56
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 27, 2022 12:00 pm
