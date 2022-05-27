PVP Ventures Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 26.80 crore, up 531.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 26.80 crore in March 2022 up 531.13% from Rs. 4.25 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 41.98 crore in March 2022 down 1372.67% from Rs. 2.85 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.27 crore in March 2022 up 1665.28% from Rs. 0.72 crore in March 2021.

PVP Ventures shares closed at 5.55 on May 26, 2022 (NSE)