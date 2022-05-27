PVP Ventures Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 26.80 crore, up 531.13% Y-o-Y
May 27, 2022 / 12:03 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for PVP Ventures are:
Net Sales at Rs 26.80 crore in March 2022 up 531.13% from Rs. 4.25 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 41.98 crore in March 2022 down 1372.67% from Rs. 2.85 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.27 crore in March 2022 up 1665.28% from Rs. 0.72 crore in March 2021.
PVP Ventures shares closed at 5.55 on May 26, 2022 (NSE)
|PVP Ventures
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|26.80
|9.00
|4.25
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|26.80
|9.00
|4.25
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|0.03
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|1.77
|0.19
|0.26
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.61
|0.47
|0.56
|Depreciation
|0.21
|0.20
|0.18
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|3.73
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|13.10
|6.09
|5.84
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|11.10
|-1.69
|-2.61
|Other Income
|-0.04
|0.65
|1.71
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|11.06
|-1.04
|-0.90
|Interest
|19.03
|16.95
|9.84
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-7.97
|-17.98
|-10.75
|Exceptional Items
|-34.20
|--
|-5.69
|P/L Before Tax
|-42.17
|-17.98
|-16.44
|Tax
|-0.19
|0.20
|-2.63
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-41.98
|-18.18
|-13.80
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-41.98
|-18.18
|-13.80
|Minority Interest
|--
|12.22
|10.95
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-41.98
|-5.96
|-2.85
|Equity Share Capital
|245.05
|245.05
|245.05
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.71
|-0.74
|-0.56
|Diluted EPS
|-1.71
|-0.74
|-0.56
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.71
|-0.74
|-0.56
|Diluted EPS
|-1.71
|-0.74
|-0.56
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes