PVP Ventures Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 4.25 crore, down 36.71% Y-o-Y
June 24, 2021 / 08:48 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for PVP Ventures are:
Net Sales at Rs 4.25 crore in March 2021 down 36.71% from Rs. 6.71 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.85 crore in March 2021 up 91.25% from Rs. 32.56 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.72 crore in March 2021 up 95.48% from Rs. 15.94 crore in March 2020.
PVP Ventures shares closed at 1.70 on October 29, 2019 (NSE)
|PVP Ventures
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Dec'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|4.25
|9.15
|6.35
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|4.25
|9.15
|6.35
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.03
|--
|0.27
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.26
|0.48
|0.32
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.56
|0.41
|0.52
|Depreciation
|0.18
|0.58
|0.69
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|5.84
|9.58
|9.30
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.61
|-1.90
|-4.75
|Other Income
|1.71
|0.05
|0.48
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.90
|-1.85
|-4.28
|Interest
|9.84
|17.51
|23.46
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-10.75
|-19.36
|-27.74
|Exceptional Items
|-5.69
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-16.44
|-19.36
|-27.74
|Tax
|-2.63
|2.05
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-13.80
|-21.41
|-27.74
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-13.80
|-21.41
|-27.74
|Minority Interest
|10.95
|14.03
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-2.85
|-7.37
|-27.74
|Equity Share Capital
|245.05
|245.05
|245.05
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.56
|-0.87
|-1.13
|Diluted EPS
|-0.56
|-0.87
|-1.13
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.56
|-0.87
|-1.13
|Diluted EPS
|-0.56
|-0.87
|-1.13
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
