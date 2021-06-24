PVP Ventures Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 4.25 crore, down 36.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.25 crore in March 2021 down 36.71% from Rs. 6.71 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.85 crore in March 2021 up 91.25% from Rs. 32.56 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.72 crore in March 2021 up 95.48% from Rs. 15.94 crore in March 2020.

PVP Ventures shares closed at 1.70 on October 29, 2019 (NSE)