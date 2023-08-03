PVP Ventures Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.45 crore, down 99.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.45 crore in June 2023 down 99.72% from Rs. 160.00 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.90 crore in June 2023 down 101.46% from Rs. 267.81 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.77 crore in June 2023 down 101.93% from Rs. 143.74 crore in June 2022.

PVP Ventures shares closed at 9.65 on August 02, 2023 (NSE) and has given 12.87% returns over the last 6 months and 40.88% over the last 12 months.