English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    PVP Ventures Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.45 crore, down 99.72% Y-o-Y

    August 03, 2023 / 02:19 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for PVP Ventures are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.45 crore in June 2023 down 99.72% from Rs. 160.00 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.90 crore in June 2023 down 101.46% from Rs. 267.81 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.77 crore in June 2023 down 101.93% from Rs. 143.74 crore in June 2022.

    PVP Ventures shares closed at 9.65 on August 02, 2023 (NSE) and has given 12.87% returns over the last 6 months and 40.88% over the last 12 months.

    PVP Ventures
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.451.79160.00
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.451.79160.00
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials--0.05--
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks----11.30
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.180.940.54
    Depreciation0.220.280.28
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.085.004.47
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-3.03-4.48143.40
    Other Income0.030.280.06
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.99-4.20143.46
    Interest0.96-0.179.40
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-3.96-4.04134.07
    Exceptional Items---117.92145.64
    P/L Before Tax-3.96-121.96279.71
    Tax--6.3811.90
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-3.96-128.33267.81
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-3.96-128.33267.81
    Minority Interest0.056.17--
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-3.90-122.16267.81
    Equity Share Capital246.41243.96243.96
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.16-5.2610.98
    Diluted EPS-0.16-5.2610.92
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.16-5.2610.98
    Diluted EPS-0.16-5.2610.92
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Construction & Contracting - Real Estate #Earnings First-Cut #PVP Ventures #Results
    first published: Aug 3, 2023 02:00 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!