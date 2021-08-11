PVP Ventures Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 3.48 crore, up 92.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.48 crore in June 2021 up 92.29% from Rs. 1.81 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 13.33 crore in June 2021 up 15.11% from Rs. 15.70 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.83 crore in June 2021 up 25.49% from Rs. 5.14 crore in June 2020.

PVP Ventures shares closed at 7.00 on August 10, 2021 (NSE)