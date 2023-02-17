 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

PVP Ventures Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 13.13 crore, up 46.01% Y-o-Y

Feb 17, 2023 / 11:16 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for PVP Ventures are:

Net Sales at Rs 13.13 crore in December 2022 up 46.01% from Rs. 9.00 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.59 crore in December 2022 down 44.2% from Rs. 5.96 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 8.57 crore in December 2022 down 920.24% from Rs. 0.84 crore in December 2021.

PVP Ventures
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 13.13 0.76 9.00
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 13.13 0.76 9.00
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 19.45 0.50 --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- 0.19
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.66 0.52 0.47
Depreciation 0.28 0.28 0.20
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- 3.73
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1.62 1.23 6.09
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -8.87 -1.77 -1.69
Other Income 0.03 0.04 0.65
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -8.85 -1.73 -1.04
Interest 0.43 0.43 16.95
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -9.28 -2.16 -17.98
Exceptional Items -- 116.25 --
P/L Before Tax -9.28 114.09 -17.98
Tax -0.69 7.20 0.20
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -8.59 106.89 -18.18
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -8.59 106.89 -18.18
Minority Interest -- -- 12.22
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -8.59 106.89 -5.96
Equity Share Capital 243.96 243.96 245.05
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.35 4.38 -0.74
Diluted EPS -0.35 4.34 -0.74
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.35 4.38 -0.74
Diluted EPS -0.35 4.34 -0.74
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited