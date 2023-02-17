PVP Ventures Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 13.13 crore, up 46.01% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13.13 crore in December 2022 up 46.01% from Rs. 9.00 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.59 crore in December 2022 down 44.2% from Rs. 5.96 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 8.57 crore in December 2022 down 920.24% from Rs. 0.84 crore in December 2021.