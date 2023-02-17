PVP Ventures Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 13.13 crore, up 46.01% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for PVP Ventures are:
Net Sales at Rs 13.13 crore in December 2022 up 46.01% from Rs. 9.00 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.59 crore in December 2022 down 44.2% from Rs. 5.96 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 8.57 crore in December 2022 down 920.24% from Rs. 0.84 crore in December 2021.
PVP Ventures shares closed at 8.15 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given 9.40% returns over the last 6 months and 34.71% over the last 12 months.
|PVP Ventures
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|13.13
|0.76
|9.00
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|13.13
|0.76
|9.00
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|19.45
|0.50
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|0.19
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.66
|0.52
|0.47
|Depreciation
|0.28
|0.28
|0.20
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|3.73
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.62
|1.23
|6.09
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-8.87
|-1.77
|-1.69
|Other Income
|0.03
|0.04
|0.65
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-8.85
|-1.73
|-1.04
|Interest
|0.43
|0.43
|16.95
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-9.28
|-2.16
|-17.98
|Exceptional Items
|--
|116.25
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-9.28
|114.09
|-17.98
|Tax
|-0.69
|7.20
|0.20
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-8.59
|106.89
|-18.18
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-8.59
|106.89
|-18.18
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|12.22
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-8.59
|106.89
|-5.96
|Equity Share Capital
|243.96
|243.96
|245.05
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.35
|4.38
|-0.74
|Diluted EPS
|-0.35
|4.34
|-0.74
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.35
|4.38
|-0.74
|Diluted EPS
|-0.35
|4.34
|-0.74
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited