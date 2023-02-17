English
    PVP Ventures Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 13.13 crore, up 46.01% Y-o-Y

    February 17, 2023 / 11:16 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for PVP Ventures are:

    Net Sales at Rs 13.13 crore in December 2022 up 46.01% from Rs. 9.00 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.59 crore in December 2022 down 44.2% from Rs. 5.96 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 8.57 crore in December 2022 down 920.24% from Rs. 0.84 crore in December 2021.

    PVP Ventures shares closed at 8.15 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given 9.40% returns over the last 6 months and 34.71% over the last 12 months.

    PVP Ventures
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations13.130.769.00
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations13.130.769.00
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials19.450.50--
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks----0.19
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.660.520.47
    Depreciation0.280.280.20
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies----3.73
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.621.236.09
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-8.87-1.77-1.69
    Other Income0.030.040.65
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-8.85-1.73-1.04
    Interest0.430.4316.95
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-9.28-2.16-17.98
    Exceptional Items--116.25--
    P/L Before Tax-9.28114.09-17.98
    Tax-0.697.200.20
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-8.59106.89-18.18
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-8.59106.89-18.18
    Minority Interest----12.22
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-8.59106.89-5.96
    Equity Share Capital243.96243.96245.05
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.354.38-0.74
    Diluted EPS-0.354.34-0.74
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.354.38-0.74
    Diluted EPS-0.354.34-0.74
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Construction & Contracting - Real Estate #Earnings First-Cut #PVP Ventures #Results
    first published: Feb 17, 2023 11:00 am